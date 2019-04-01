It’s not always easy finding the right jeans for your taste or body type. From skinny cuts to baggy boyfriend fits, there is so much to choose from. No matter the style, high-waisted denim is an option that is comfortable with an added bonus: you don’t have to worry about constantly pulling up the waist. The real struggle is shopping for the perfect pair. We searched for the best and most popular brands that everyone is wearing right now, so you don’t have to.

Check out our top choices, and pick up a pair for yourself.

Topshop Jamie High Waist Skinny Jeans

Rag & Bone JEAN High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

Madewell Cali Chewed Hem Demi Bootcut Jeans

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jean

J Brand Super Skinny Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Liya High Rise Classic Jeans

BDG Girlfriend High-Rise Jean

ASOS FARLEIGH High Waist Slim Mom Jeans

AGOLDE Roxanne Super High Rise Skinny Jeans