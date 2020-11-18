7 Things You can Steal from Your Boyfriend’s Wardrobe

All girls have the same problem – a wardrobe full of clothes, but we still don’t have anything to wear! Times like these, you can depend on your boyfriend’s wardrobe. Some of his clothes are total lifesavers when you are running short of cool options in your own closet. Here are some of his things that you can totally steal.

1. Boxers

The best nightwear option for girls, especially if you are staying over at his place unexpectedly. They are extremely comfortable to wear, and fit you easily.

2. Slim-fit shirts

Take his slim-fit shirts and wear them over your jeans or shorts in a knotted style to get a nice, chic, hippy and slightly tomboyish look. It is perfect when you’ve stayed over at his place the previous night and are running late to work the next day without a fresh change. Longer, printed shirts can also be worn as tube or halter dresses by tying the sleeves around the neck and getting your arms out from the collar area.

3. T-shirts

These are comfortable to wear at all times, whether to soccer matches or at home, or on a holiday. Most t-shirts available these days are unisex, and even if they aren’t, they are quite comfortable just the way they are in fit and size for your boyfriend.

4. Jackets

These are the best when you are traveling, or when you are feeling cold on your way back after a dinner. Getting into them gives a cozy feeling and makes you look sexy in his eyes in a different kind of way. Also, let’s admit it – oversized clothes have a different kind of comfort altogether.

5. Watches

His watches are best to go in for on those days when you feel like dressing sporty, especially for sports matches or adventure trips. They go well with casual jeans and t-shirt attire as well.

6. Caps

His caps save you all the time – whether you are doing sightseeing in a city with a lot of heat or on your morning jog or when you are on a picnic.

7. Sweatshirts

Again, if they are oversized, they will definitely be very comfortable. You can wear them almost everywhere when you are not in a mood to dress up too much, ranging from the supermarket to a picnic, to a late night movie show.

Some guys are okay with the idea of their girlfriends taking their clothes on a regular basis and wearing them. They find their girlfriends cute when they wear their clothes. However, other guys might not appreciate something like this, and could be very particular about their clothes. So make sure that you know your guy well and take his clothes only if he is comfortable with the idea. After all, you don’t want to upset him, right?