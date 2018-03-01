Selena Gomez plugs Puma As She Sips On An Iced Coffee

Selena Gomez hit the gym in Studio City, California on Wednesday. But the 25-year-old Good For You singer didn’t dress herself in ordinary workout togs. The girlfriend of Justin Bieber made sure she wore head-to-toe Puma, a brand she is the spokesperson for.

The Big Short actress had on a black tank top that showed off her toned arms. Earlier she was in a white, long-sleeved top that retails for around $40 with black-and-white leggings that sell for $65. Her hair was worn down after the gym session and she looked like a natural beauty with no makeup on.

Selena looked to be in a serious mood as he sipped on her iced coffee from Starbucks and held onto her cell phone. Behind her was a blonde woman, but it is not known if she is a friend or a stranger. The night before the Wolves singer was seen enjoying a Mexican meal in Studio City, California with pal Ashley Cook. Meanwhile, the next day her boyfriend was spotted alone as he visited a community center in Los Angeles. The pop sensational could have been planning his 24th birthday, which falls on Thursday. The 25-year-old Monte Carlo actress wore a long Vous Church sweatshirt paired with leggings and sneakers. The Texas-born beauty wore her hair back in a low ponytail with some bangs falling forward.