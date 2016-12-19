Emma Roberts Stunning New Ring Is Worth a Thousand Words

When Emma Roberts debuted her first engagement ring from Evan Peters, the moment was well-documented. The Scream Queens actress presented the sparkler to the world at the 2014 Golden Globes, choosing a simple black Lanvin gown as the foundation to a look that was clearly all about the jewels.

She wore turquoise Neil Lane chandelier earrings, but we focused on the gold-plated diamond on her left hand.Fast forward to now: after a break-up and a bit of drama, Emma and Evan are reportedly still set on tying the knot. Judging from her recent outing in LA.

Emma Debuted Her First Engagement Ring at the 2014 Golden Globe

Emma has a brand new engagement ring to show for it. The stone surfaced from underneath Emma‘s oversize bell sleeves, a geometric shape with a circular crystal at the center. Scroll to zoom in on Emma’s new design and compare it to her first, then shop some inspired pieces if you prefer a fresh, modern jewel like this one.

