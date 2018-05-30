Bella Hadid’s Sexy White Dress Shows Off Each and Every Single One of Her Curves

Bella Hadid is having the time of her life in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The supermodel was spotted in town for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and she packed her sexiest outfits for her trip. Bella joined football player Tom Brady at the Tag Heuer party where they actually ended up twinning in white ensembles. For the event, Bella wore a sexy white dress by Dion Lee that featured a knit overlay and fringed accent. Her sexy dress hugged each and every one of her curves, and she accentuated her tiny waist even more by styling it with a gold chain belt. Bella accessorized with BaubleBar earrings and white pumps. Keep reading to have a look at all angles of her dress and buy similar versions ahead.

