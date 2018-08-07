7 Things About Bras That Most Women Get Wrong

Bras are your breasts’ best friends, but unfortunately eight out of ten women end up picking the wrong bras. Well, most of them either do not know how to choose the right one or are too lazy to invest time in an exercise they consider ‘unimportant’. So, even if you are buying the most stylish and high-end brands, they may still not work its magic on your body, because you are not buying the one that fits you the best. Let us take a look at a few facts about bras that we are sure that most women don’t know, but should know. And, if you do know about these, then you are definitely well-informed, and should share this with your BFFs!

#1. There are no standard cup sizes

Like diverse clothes brands, different bra manufacturers too have different measurements. Which is why, if you are trying on bras of different brands to see their look, you will notice that you might be size 34B in one brand and a 36C in another. This is because there are no standard cup sizes among manufacturers, so they define cups differently.

Make a Note : So, if you are out shopping, don’t make the mistake of thinking that a certain size will fit you, irrespective of the brand. It is always best to try it on before investing in one, especially if it is a high-end brand.

#2. Your bra size ‘can’ change

You won’t wear the same bra size your entire life. Well, many health and fashion experts even say that bra sizes can change as often as every three to six months for most women. With age and other numerous factors like weight gain or loss, hormonal changes, pregnancy or medications, your bra size can change. During pregnancy or menopause your breasts can grow up to two cup sizes. So don’t panic as you are not the only one to be experiencing such bodily changes. However, if you are wearing the same bra size from the day you first started wearing it, it is time to check if you are wearing a correct size.

Make a Note : If your bra’s band size changes, so will your cup size. So, pick up a bra that fits you well and never compromise on comfort.

#3. Your colour camouflage trick might be going wrong

Wearing a white bra under a white shirt might not help in camouflaging it. Yes, assuming that the lightest coloured bra will be the least visible one is in fact a myth. The bra colour should be closest or match your skin tone, if you wish to make it more invisible under your clothes. This means that women with darker skin tone should go for darker bras, and vice versa.

Make a Note : Go for nude-coloured bras as your safest bet.

#4. Back band and not the straps give support

Most women think that it is the bra straps that provide support to the chest, and end up undermining the importance of the back band. Well, it is actually the latter that does most of the work. Don’t believe us? Try this: slide your straps off your shoulders and notice if there is any loss of support. If you are wearing an aged bra (with a loose back band) you will notice that there is a natural slouch in your body posture. However, if the bra fits you right you will be standing tall without any discomfort. The shoulder straps just provide a little extra lift.

Make a Note : Next time around, if you feel your bra’s back band becoming loose, you should think about changing your bra.

#5. You can sleep wearing a bra

There is no rule that forbids you from sleeping with your bra on. In fact, it benefits women who are busty or have had breast implants. This doesn’t necessarily mean their breasts won’t sag with age, but it will possibly delay it. But, how you sleep is completely a matter of choice and comfort; let that be your sole guide!

Make a Note : The only bras you shouldn’t wear to bed are those with underwire or are too tight, as chances of rashes and blisters increase considerably.

#6. Underwire bras don’t cause cancer

Many women are scared of wearing an underwire bra, thanks to all those chain emails warning them about it with the risks of cancer. Well, this is a myth, underwire bras don’t cause cancer. “The theory is that if the underwire bra is very tight and it’s riding up on your breast a bit and digging in, it would put pressure on your lymphatic system, causing it to not function properly. And that would give rise to a tumour. But medical science does not support this theory,” says, Jené Luciani, author of The Bra Book: The Fashion Formula to Finding the Perfect Bra. Even the breastcancer.org, a non-profit education organisation, supports this and says, “There is no scientific evidence to support these rumours.”

#7. You bra has an expiry date

Like medicines and food items, your bra too has an expiration date and should not be worn if they show any sign of overuse. Here are a few things to keep in mind to increase its longevity:

Do not wear the same bra two days in a row.

You should hand-wash your bra with cold water and mild soap. Never dump it in the dryer as it damages its elasticity.

Hang them in your closet or use bra storage case that can fit in your closet. This will ensure your bra doesn’t lose its shape.