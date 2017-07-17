Fashion Central International June Issue 2017

Fashion Central (www.fashioncentral.pk) is pleased to announce the LATEST ISSUE ( June 2017) of its e- Magazine “Fashion Central International”. This e-magazine is fashion centric and provides the excellent content related to much talk about national and international fashion stories, gossips and events. whether its living in a luxurious style or its about celebrities, magazines covers 24/7 lifestyle and understands the importance of its existence. “Fashion Central International” will keep you updated about H&M Conscious Exclusive Event in Los Angles, USA, HSY paronic collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion week 2017, and about the New launch of Zuni Kujjar at Multi Brand Store. Brilliant men grooming ideas and many hottest trends added spice for the readers. The magazine also focuses on your favorite actresses and models. To keep in touch with these information, Fashion Central Magazine’s Mobile App has been developed for continuous updates regarding current fashion trends even if you are offline.

Content Summary is a facilitator that will save time and guide the viewer to the topic of their choice. More aspects of the magazine.

The magazine is spread over 60 pages.

Content revolves around, national and international events, celebrity interviews, Gossip, Fashion & trends, Luxury Living and interior designs that will blow you away.

It is available for viewing directly from the website in a magazine format.

It is available for FREE DOWNLOAD so that our users can easily access it offline.

About Fashion Central:

Fashion Central Online Media Group, operate over two dozen online portals which have a global viewership of over 3 million page loads a month, and commands a vibrant social media community of over 1 million followers. Not only that, Fashion Central has Over 100,000 completely opt in Newsletter subscribers and 200,000 million viewers our online video channels. Fashion Central is an e-Magazine of Pakistan, which provides coverage to the events in Pakistani Fashion Industry.

To maximize its readership and global viewership, this exclusive online portal is into active publications of international fashion content including trendiest fashion shows, product reviews, celebrity stories and many more. Fashion Central “Online Portal” has the philosophy to bring you what is new and fresh. The content is updated on hourly and regular basis to keep informing its potential and current readers about special features on beauty, health and fitness.

Moreover, updates on latest fashion shows event launches and fashion reviews are the dominant features of this e Magazine. Also included on the magazine are segments on luxury, travel and MENZ grooming. Fashion Central was founded in 2007 with an idea to provide a ‘Central Online Portal’ about all fashion related affairs. This magazine has won PASHA ICT Award in 2010. Its eight organized categories of fashion Pakistan, beauty & style, people & parties, living & lifestyle, international fashion, men’s corner, shopping and blog, fashion lovers learn about pure Pakistani fashion traditions and enriched lifestyle.

