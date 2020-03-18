6 Major Shoe Trends You Can’t Ignore This Summer

We’re beginning to check out the most summer fashion trends to dictate our wardrobe. Trust me, a step during a new pair of shoes may be a step closer to summer 2020.

Here are all the shoe trends for summer 2020 you ought to know to form your summer 2020 shoe shopping easier.

scroll right down to find it now.

As ever, we’re looking to the catwalk for inspiration, so keep scrolling for the highest shoe trends to take a position during this season, as seen at Chloe, Prada and Jacquemus to call a couple of.

Square toe shoes

Our romance all things the 90s is now extending to footwear, because of the revival for the new season of the square shoe. it’s appropriated every shoe style, from the sandal to the boot, as seen at Bottega, Proenza Schouler and A.W.A.K.E.

Floss Heel

Floss Heel or naked sandal were all over the place last summers, and there’s no stopping them. They need to be continued to dominate the summer 2020 catwalk, at shows like Rejina Pyo, Burberry and Roland Mouret. Look to The Row and Neous for pleasant purchases, and Topshop, Mango and Zara for top road counterparts.

Chain details

Proenza and Gucci were just two of the many to include chains into their footwear for SS20, within the sort of straps or anklet-style detailing, and it even seems like they’ll be adorning boots for AW20 if the JW Anderson show is anything to travel by. Look to Bottega and Alighieri for a couple of lovely alternatives that make the other gems excess.

Platform heels

Platforms are back and they’re chicer than ever. Designers like Fendi, Giambattista Vali and Sacai are taking their sandals, espadrilles and walking shoes to new heights because of the addition of a chunky sole.

Loafers

They might appear to be mum shoes, but trust me once I say that heeled – and flat – loafers are big news for SS20. Seen at Loewe and Prada amongst others, they create for the right dressy brogan without compromising on comfort. Pair with a brief suit for the last word power look.

Chic flip flops

Now it time to say goodbye to Hawaians, hello Givenchy. The standard flip flop has had a designer makeover this season, by the likes of Givenchy, The Row and Marni. Put resources into yours now, to be worn with a silk midi skirt and cardigan combo for an adult 90s look.