5 Fashion Trends That Are Sticking Around in 2017

When it comes to style, they say inspiration can be found anywhere. Our favorite source? The cool girls themselves. They’re how we learned to effortlessly cuff our jeans and even how to properly carry our handbags. Yet, out of all the trends spotted this past year, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth your continued time and attention. Here, five looks we loved from 2016 that should still find their way into your 2017 rotation.

The Statement Belt

The year’s biggest accessory trend admittedly took us by surprise. Thanks to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, every celeb, model, blogger and street-style star was spotted wearing…a belt. And not like you think. Sure, we’ve all been accenting our sundresses and cinching our cardigans, but it’s the recent resurgence of shirt tucking (hey, remember that?) that has brought belts back to their rightful place—looped into jeans. Test out the look with your high-waisted skinnies and a simple silk blouse.

Embroidery (On Everything)

Before you start thinking ’90s appliqués, this decade’s embroidery is a bit more sophisticated. Whether found on a blazer or a pair of straight-leg jeans, it’s best to pair your embellished pieces with sleek separates so that your look is more trendy than teenybopper.

Vintage Band Tees

Hey, remember those shirts you wore to bed in college? Well, they’ve resurfaced and they’re now being sported with blazers and suit pants. The graphic tee of 2016 was all about authenticity (no silly slogans here). But we won’t fault you for picking one up at Urban Outfitters.

Over-the-Knee Boots

They’re not new by any means, but these boots are surely sticking around for another year. Our new favorite way to wear them? Under midi dresses and skirts that hide the top of the shoe for a streamlined silhouette (that actually keeps us warm).

Dainty Jewelry

Minimalist gold and silver bands have had quite a run, but you shouldn’t fear them as a fad. On the contrary, these chic pieces, like those found in the Harry Winston Logo Collection, have timeless designs that will last no matter how you wear them—alone for a simplistic look or layered up on your wrist, fingers or neck (or, yes, all of the above) for more of an impact.

Source: purewow