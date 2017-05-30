Victoria Beckham is a Nervous Wreck Ahead of Fashion Shows

The former Spice Girls star has become one of the most sought after clothing designers in the world in recent years, but despite her high status in the fashion industry, the gorgeous brunette admits she is fraught with nerves before showcasing a new collection in front of a crowd. “Before the show you are constantly questioning yourself,” she tells Elle U.K. “An enormous amount of work goes into it – more than most people would think. And it’s not just the clothes – it’s the casting, the music, the venue. So many people put in a lot of time, effort and energy away from their families to create a collection. “So I’m nervous. There’s that element of excitement as well, and adrenaline. You throw all those emotions into the pot.”

Self-proclaimed ‘perfectionist’ Victoria ensures she burns off her stress and anxiety by keeping up a regular workout routine, which includes running on a treadmill every day, while simultaneously catching up on all the shows she wants to binge-watch on streaming services. “At the moment I’m catching up with The Killing while I’m on the treadmill,” she details. “Normally, I wake up, do half my workout – an hour – wake the kids up, give them their breakfast, take them to school, come back, do another hour, quickly shower, and then come into work.

“I get a lot of ideas at the gym – that is my time. And then, when I get in from work, it’s teatime, bath time, homework time, bedtime, then if (my teenage son) Brooklyn is home I want to talk to him. So I don’t really get any time in the evening.” Victoria shares four children with her retired football star husband David Beckham and in addition to working out, she relies on her spouse to help reduce stress. “During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to the museum then out for dinner on the Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing – as am I,” she explains. “That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this’. That’s what makes a good partnership.”

Source: tv3.ie