Taylor Swift Rocks Jingle Ball, Debuts ‘End Game’ With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift slayed her highly-anticipated return to the stage on Friday, December 1, at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 in L.A.Taylor Swift slayed her highly-anticipated return to the stage on Friday, December 1, at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 in L.A. The “Bad Blood” singer, 27, stunned in a sparkling gold hoodie embellished with sequins and black shorts with her signature red lipstick. Swift performed her new singles “…Ready for It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do” off her latest album, Reputation. She also performed energetic sets of “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off” and “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”

Ed Sheeran also joined her for “End Game,” which marks one of the first times the pair have reunited since 2013 — and the first time the song has been performed live As previously reported, Taylor Swift prepared for Jingle Ball by giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her rehearsals on Thursday. “I’m really excited,” the singer told her fans in the Snapchat video.

Taylor Swift’s Song Lyrics Decoded As she should be — the “Style” songstress is really ending 2017 on a high note. Reputation has broken records since it dropped on November 9 and she’s been stepping back into the spotlight after keeping a low profile last year. Swift recently performed on the November 11 episode of Saturday Night Live where she transformed the set for her long-awaited return. She later appeared on the November 13 episode of the Tonight Show where she gave an emotional tribute to Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria Fallon, who passed on November 4, by performing “New Years Day.” Earlier in the day, she surprised 200 of her biggest fans while premiering an original episode of her AT&T Now series, “The Making of a Song,” which chronicles behind-the-scenes moments of the making of Reputation.