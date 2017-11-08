Taylor Swift Releases Reputation Track List After it Leaks Online

Taylor Swift is reclaiming reputation after previously unknown details leaked online. The pop star released the official tracklist for her sixth studio album, out Friday, on social media Tuesday night. Her announcement came shortly after identical photos of the album and the backside of its cover art surfaced on the web. Swift didn’t comment on the supposed leak, simply captioning the surprise announcement, “3 days until #reputation”

So what can Swifties look forward to once reputation finally drops? For starters, there are 15 songs in all, Taylor’s second-longest album behind 2012’s Red. Her close pal Ed Sheeran and rapper Future also appear as featured artists on “End Game.” Other previously unannounced song titles include “I Did Something Bad,” “Don’t Blame Me,” “Delicate,” “So It Goes…,” “Getaway Car,” “King of My Heart,” “Dancing With Our Hands Tied,” “Dress,” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “New Year’s Day.” In other words, let the theorizing commence!

Read More: Pink Regrets Siding With Taylor Swift in Katy Perry Feud

And earlier today, the New York Times reported that four executives at various streaming services “did not expect” Taylor’s album to be made available for streaming upon its initial release. Swift and Big Machine Records have not publicly disclosed plans for reputation’s rollout, but there’s always a chance subscribers to every music service will be able to listen come Friday. Reputation is currently available for pre-order at Target, Walmart as well as on iTunes and on Swift’s website.

Source: eonline