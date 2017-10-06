Taylor Swift Leads 2017 MTV EMAs Nominations

Taylor Swift leads the nominees for the 2017 MTV EMAs with six nominations, including one for her new “Look What You Made Me Do” video and one for “Best Look,” in which she competes against ex Harry Styles. Shawn Mendes received five nods. Kendrick Lamar and Swift’s BFF Ed Sheeran both received four.Taylor Swift Leads 2017 MTV EMAs Nominations

Check Out a Full List of Nominations for the 2017 MTV EMAs:

BEST U.S. ACT

Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag’n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017.

Voting is open at MTVEMA.com. The 2017 MTV EMAs will air live from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Sunday, November 12.

