Taylor Swift: Jury Rules in Favor of Pop Singer in Groping Case

Taylor Swift has promised to “help those whose voices should also be heard” after jurors found a radio host groped her during a photo shoot. The singer, 27, also praised her legal team for “fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault” and thanked the jury. Taylor Swift acknowledged on Tuesday her privileged position being able to “shoulder the enormous cost” of defending herself and vowed to donate to multiple charities that help sexual assault victims in court.

She won a symbolic one dollar (77p) victory and vindication when jurors in Denver on Monday decided sacked DJ David Mueller grabbed her backside during a per-concert picture opportunity four years ago.

In a statement, the US singer-songwriter thanked judge William Martinez and the jury for their “careful considerations”. And she praised her lawyers for “fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process”. “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she added. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.

Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.” Mr Mueller started the lawsuit, suing Swift and her mother Andrea Swift as well as their radio handler Frank Bell for three million dollars (£2,300,000). Swift counter-sued asking for just one dollar and an opportunity to stand up for women. The judge dismissed the case against Swift before the end of the trial but the case remained against her mother and Mr Bell who contacted Mr Mueller’s bosses at Denver country station KYGO-FM.

