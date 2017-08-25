Taylor Swift Drops New Single Look What You Made Me Do

Taylor Swift has dropped the debut single from her first album in three years. On Thursday evening, the pop star released Look What You Made Me Do and also shared the tracklist of her upcoming album Reputation, which will be released on November 10. Clearly a fiery response to all her very publicised feuds over the past year, Taylor sings: “You asked me for a place to sleep, you locked me out and threw a feast.

“The world moves on another day, another drama, but not for me, all I think about is karma. And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure – maybe I got mine but you’ll all get yours. “But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time. I rose up from the dead. I do it all the time. “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined. I check it once and then I check it twice.” Elsewhere, she sings: “I’m sorry. The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead.”

And: “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me, oh baby, I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.” On Thursday evening, Taylor sent fans into meltdown when she tweeted: New single #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo out now. Pre-order #reputation. Merch & ticket info at taylorswift.com.”

The release comes after the star completely wiped her social media accounts recently only to return with a number of cryptic snake posts. It’s been three years since Taylor released the mega-selling 1989, marking the longest break in albums since she debuted her first in 2006.