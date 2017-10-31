Pop star Taylor Swift appears to have plunked down $18 million for a notorious TriBeCa townhouse, according to city property records. The home at 153 Franklin Street is where disgraced French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn stayed while he was under house arrest in 2011 for sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a hotel maid.

The 27-foot-wide townhouse is near 155 Franklin Street, where Swift also owns a penthouse duplex that she bought for $19.95 million in 2014. The sale appears to be an off-market deal, as the home was never listed. The 3-story townhouse comes with a gym, a spa, antique French wide plank oak floors and a planted terrace with a Japanese paper glass wall, according to a former listing.

It was bought by Euro Tribeca LLC, which is linked to Jesse P. Schaudies, a lawyer who works for Swift’s management firm and who represented her on past real estate purchases. Schaudies could not be reached for comment.