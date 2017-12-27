Taylor Swift Buys Struggling, Pregnant Fan a House

While Taylor Swift is usually in the news because of celebrity feuds, and break ups and make ups, this story is one to warm the heart. Recently, one UK fan, known as Stephanie, took to the singer’s new app, The Swift Life, to tell of how the ‘Shake It Off’ artist bought her a house.

A fan shared their heartfelt story on ‘The Swift Life’ app of Taylor helping them to buy a house and preventing them from going homeless after meeting her. pic.twitter.com/lAhbBMjWEG — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) December 22, 2017

“I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor Swift did for me this night. What many of you don’t know is that for eight months of my pregnancy I was homeless. Long story short, our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job.” Stephanie wrote that she and her mother met Swift backstage at one of her Manchester shows. “My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at the show I was attending in Manchester. After the show, Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mum told me.’

“She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.'” Stephanie praised the 28-year-old star for her generosity and said she will always “love her”. She added: ”That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.” Last week, Swift gushed over her supporters and admitted she “couldn’t have asked for a better year”.