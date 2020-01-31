The Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show stars global music icons, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The two have very different styles but are similar when it comes to the message they hope to share on stage.

She talked about how the Latin community is such a “relevant force,” but sometimes gets overlooked.

Sunday, which also happens to be the singer’s birthday, she says is the perfect chance to remind the country “how much we have to offer.

“The Super Bowl is “as American as it gets,” she said. So this year’s halftime performance will celebrate the “heritage of this country, which is one of diversity.”Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, she says as a little girl no one would ever believe she’d end up performing at a Super Bowl.

Parting gifts for @JLo and @shakira – The 1st official game balls of #SuperBowLIV! Aaaand they threw them to the crowd 😂 https://t.co/MK0oWcYhWp pic.twitter.com/rSPkKsB4Mi — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 30, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, who grew up in the Bronx, echoed the same sentiments.“Two Latinas doing this at this time in this country, it’s just very empowering for us,” she said.JLo added how big this performance is not just big for the Latino community, but for all women. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira agreed, it’s the perfect stage for the message, and it couldn’t be in a more appropriate city than Miami, Florida.