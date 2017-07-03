The Argentinian striker tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo, the mother of his two young sons, in their hometown of Rosario, where they were joined by more than 250 friends and family members. Among the guests at the lavish ceremony were many of Messi’s sporting peers, including Luis Suarez, Neymar, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero, and Pique, who took his longtime girlfriend Shakira as his date.

Photos were banned at the event, but the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker, who wore a sheer, black lace ensemble, took to Instagram after the wedding to share a photo of herself and her man. “Thanks to Antonella and Leo and the people of Rosario for their hospitality!” she captioned the picture.