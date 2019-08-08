She said she was heading ‘back to work’ recently after returning from an enviable birthday trip in Italy. And perhaps treating herself to a belated birthday present, Selena Gomez was spotted with an incredibly large piece of bling on her wedding finger while out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The 27-year-old dressed casually as she headed to XIV Karats for a solo outing to pick up some new jewels.

Selena rocked an oversized cream sweater with a v-neck cut for the casual and solo event. She teamed the look with a pair of grey wide legged track pants that reached to just below her ankles. The Slow Down singer finished of the ensemble with some white platform sneakers and carried her phone in her hand. Selena styled her shoulder-length brunette tresses into a half-up half-down do and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup.

The beauty kept her accessories to her new ring. Her solo jewelry shopping outing comes after reports on Tuesday that her ex boyfriend, The Weeknd, had split from long-time on-and-off girlfriend, Bella Hadid. The former couple first dated in 2015 when they met at Coachella, but by December they had split. In February 2016 they were back on again before calling it later that year. At that time, the In The Night singer began dating Selena. However, their romance only took them to October 2017.