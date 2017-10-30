Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Reunite Again for Breakfast and Church

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have reunited again. Last week, the two exes, who dated on and off for three years before breaking up in 2014, spent time together at her Los Angeles home. A source told E! News the former lovebirds have hung out “a few times” since she underwent kidney transplant surgery this past summer. On Sunday morning, Justin and Selena reunited for breakfast at Joi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. A source told E! News the two looked “friendly.” TMZ posted a photo of the two sitting at a small square table. Selena and Justin both had what appear to be bottles of spring water sitting in front of them, while he also had an iced coffee.

They were later spotted attending church services, sitting with the pastor. Chris Pratt was also in attendance, E! News has learned. Selena has been dating fellow singer The Weeknd since at least January. He is currently away on tour. Another source had told E! News last week that “Justin has been in constant contact with Selena and they have a great, friendly relationship” and that she “is trying to not overdo it” with seeing Justin, “as she doesn’t want to upset Abel.”

The source added that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is understanding of the situation. Another insider had said days earlier that Justin and Selena are “just friends” and that “nothing romantic is going on” between them. “They both have a long history with each other so they will always have a place in their heart for one another,” the source added.