Selena Gomez Accused of Lip-Syncing at American Music Awards

Selena Gomez has been accused of lip-syncing in her return to the stage after undergoing a kidney transplant. Wearing a white slip dress and sporting a new blonde hairdo, the 25-year-old performed Wolves at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. It was Gomez’s first live performance since she had a transplant earlier this year. But some viewers were unimpressed with the set, which ended with Gomez shrugging and saying “thank you” to fans.

@alexcarpab wrote: “Selena Gomez not even trying to sell the fact she’s lip syncing. Terrible and I love Selena.”

@marydblanchard wrote: “Selena Gomez did a stunningly bad job lip-syncing during her AMAs performance.”

@ivanandemilio23 wrote: “Lip syncing aside, did anyone else see the shrug at the end? Like she didn’t care about the performance or something.”

But @AbbigailSinger1 defended the singer, writing: “Lip-syncing or not, Selena Gomez is an inspirational legend and there’s no denying her insanely talented voice. It’s an award show people!!! let her perform and have fun!!!”

Gomez returned to the stage as she is said to have rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber. Earlier this year the singer revealed friend Francia Raisa had donated one of her kidneys to the star.