Rita Ora Walks the EMAs Red Carpet in a Dressing Gown

Rita Ora Walks the EMAs Red Carpet in a Dressing Gown

3 hours ago

The usually stylish star, 26, turned heads as she stepped out in a fluffy white dressing gown – with a towel wrapped around her hair. But Ora, who is hosting the event, did not forget her A-list status altogether – accessorizing with a twinkling array of diamond jewelry. The Hot Right Now singer also went for sparkly heels instead of slippers.Rita Ora Walks the EMAs Red Carpet in a Dressing Gown

Rita Ora shared images of her curious outfit on Instagram before the ceremony, captioning one shot: “From the sofa to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet.” The star is hosting the show at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Get Free Weekly Updates!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.