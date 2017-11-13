Rita Ora Walks the EMAs Red Carpet in a Dressing Gown

The usually stylish star, 26, turned heads as she stepped out in a fluffy white dressing gown – with a towel wrapped around her hair. But Ora, who is hosting the event, did not forget her A-list status altogether – accessorizing with a twinkling array of diamond jewelry. The Hot Right Now singer also went for sparkly heels instead of slippers.

Rita Ora shared images of her curious outfit on Instagram before the ceremony, captioning one shot: “From the sofa to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet.” The star is hosting the show at The SSE Arena, Wembley.