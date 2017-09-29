Rita Ora Announced as Host for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora will host this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The Hot Right Now singer will also take to the stage to perform her new music at the event, which is being held in London for the first time in more than 20 years. The awards, which honour the best in musical talent from around the world, will take place on November 12 at the SSE Arena in Wembley. The Kosovo-born star told the Press Association that being asked to host the event “means a lot to me, I’ve always watched it, since I was younger”. “I’ve always kind of had memories from the MTV EMAs and I’m from Europe!” London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the venue news in February this year as part of his London Is Open campaign.

Mr Khan said it was proof the capital had not become “insular” since the UK voted to leave the European Union in last year’s referendum. Ora recently embarked on her music comeback with the release of her first single in two years, titled Your Song, in May. Her first album, Ora, was released in 2012 and debuted at number one in the UK. The singer was previously signed to Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation, but parted ways in 2016 following a legal battle over a contract dispute. However, she has since spoken about the split from the label, saying the decision was “mutual and respectful”. The full list of presenters and performers for the MTV EMAs will be announced over the next few weeks.