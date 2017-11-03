Praise for Gigi Hadid after She Condemns Anti-Muslim Tweet

Model Gigi Hadid has been praised for her fiery response to a right-wing activist in the wake of the New York terror attack. Hadid reacted angrily to a Twitter post by Laura Loomer, whose bio says she is an investigative journalist, who had condemned Muslims for wearing hijabs near the location of the attack. On Tuesday, eight people were killed and several injured when a pick-up truck ploughed into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in the city’s Manhattan area.

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You’re a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017

Ms. Loomer posted a picture of two women wearing the traditional head covering and wrote: “Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone’s face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs.” She added: “You’d think they’d have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don’t. I bet they’re loving this.” Hadid, 22, retweeted Ms. Loomer’s second post and wrote: “Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You’re an f****** moron.”

Every verified liberal in Hollywood & MSM is tweeting at me today. I guess I really pissed them off! 🤷🏼‍♀️. It’s not like I killed 8 ppl… https://t.co/j89HBm0kBh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Ms. Loomer retweeted Hadid and wrote: “Every verified liberal in Hollywood & MSM is tweeting at me today. I guess I really pissed them off! It’s not like I killed 8 ppl…” Hadid then retorted: “Alas.. your RT only proves your classless desperation to spread hate for attention.” Praising the catwalk star for her tweets, one fan wrote: “That’s why she’s my idol ladies and gentlemen.”

That’s why she’s my idol ladies and gentlemen — ٰ (@shadesofnora) November 1, 2017

Another applauded her using emojis and told Hadid to “drag her”, while several others wrote: “Well said, Gigi.”

I also hate that she’s getting attention, but you’re response was way too kind. People like Laura is what’s wrong with this country. — ZenWen (@wlft1) November 1, 2017

Perfect response to an ignorant Gigi. — Abdulrahman (@terrificrahman) November 1, 2017

One said that Hadid’s reply to Ms. Loomer was “way too kind”, but another thought it was the “perfect response to an ignorant”. Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant, has been charged with terrorism and other crimes.