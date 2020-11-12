Pamela Anderson Lays Down With Her Thighs Slightly Open In A Monochromatic Shot

Pamela Anderson, upped the sultry factor of her feed with a new Instagram photograph on Wednesday. The former Baywatch star lay down on a large, cream-colored chair in a cozy-looking room with her thighs slightly open. The walls matched the luxuriously overstuffed furniture. In the caption, she added a rhyming caption about the decor and her outfit, then referenced today’s numerical date, 11/11.

The stunning actress and former Playboy Playmate looked directly at the camera. Her long, blond hair was separated into an off-center part and worn loose. Her tresses fell down her shoulders and back, and the layers in the front framed her face. She leaned the right side of her head against the wall behind the furniture.

Pamela covered up her beautiful body with an outfit in the same hue as the furniture she lounged atop, almost blending into her background. She wore a loose hoodie with long sleeves and paired it with slim-fitting, matching pants that appeared to be pulled up to expose her calves. She completed the look with Nike socks and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram Creamy dreamy .. 🐖🐓🐄 1111 #nerve A post shared by Pamela Anderson 🌸 (@pamelaanderson) on Nov 10, 2020 at 8:50pm PST

The entire snap gave off a vibe of serenity.

Next to the chair sat an end table with light-colored wooden legs and a tufted top with a slight fringe. The furniture was on a wooden floor with several different shades and wood grains, giving it a weathered look and an overall beachy vibe.

In the corner of the frame, there was a bare window and a green tree was visible through the glass. The white window was framed with natural-looking wood that matched the floors.

The comments on the photo were limited to people Pamela also followed, and they left gushing compliments for the star.

“You are a dream and so are those Stella McCartney,” penned one of her fans, referencing the popular clothing brand.

“I love you,” wrote a second follower.

“I love your look,” declared a third Instagram user.

Pamela has been very active on social media lately.

In an Instagram post that was dated on November 10, Pam wrote about what she felt a good life with a partner was like. In the photo, she squatted down while wearing a white shirt with a black fringe, Daisy Duke shorts, and cowboy boots. She followed up that statement and said that a gift was also a broken heart, which was a doorway to consciousness. She followed up her statement with a prayer hand emoji.