Singer Paloma Faith has described having her first child as “going to hell and bringing back some sort of deity”. The star, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Leyman Lahcine in December, told The Jonathan Ross Show: “I’m just back to work … It is like the best and the worst thing that I’ve ever done. “It’s like going to hell and bringing back some sort of deity from hell … There’s no accounting for lack of sleep. “And actually when I first had my child, I was in the park and I saw these two mums shoving their kids into prams and I stopped – because I was running, trying to lose the three stone that I put on – and I was like ‘Props to you both’.”

Faith also spoke about how difficult the birth was, saying: “(Before, I said) ‘I’m going to do hypnobirthing, no drugs, be this perfect Earth Mother’ and then everything that could go wrong went wrong and I had all the drugs imaginable and 20 hours of labour and an emergency Caesarean and a premature baby.

To all the mums out there i now know you have the hardest and most rewarding job in the world.so much respect for all of you! — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) March 26, 2017

“So as I said, I went to hell. It’s the absolute most incredible thing that’s ever happened to me … It’s just like nothing prepares you for it and you enter into this secret club with other parents … Now I finally feel part of something, having been an outsider for my entire life.

“When you meet other people whose relationships are still going strong after multiple children, they deserve medals, it’s amazing. It’s really hard not to resent the man because you go through this and you look at them and you’re like ‘You will never understand what happened to me’.”

I know that feeling and I can confirm it’s true and then it continues afterwards too!!! ARGHHHHHH https://t.co/GTGRXffRii — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) January 10, 2017

Speaking about how her life has been since the birth, she said: “I had some crazy situations … I hadn’t slept for a week and I was delirious and I pressed the buzzer at 4am in the hospital, and I called the midwife and I said ‘There’s something gone wrong, they’ve sewn my head on to the wrong body’.” The Jonathan Ross Show is on ITV at 9.30pm on Saturday.