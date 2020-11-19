Womenz Magazine

Singer Normani: “Being A Black Woman, I Feel We’re So Multi-Faceted & Have So Much That We’re Capable Of”

Singer Normani has opened up on how being a member of the girls group Fifth Harmony took a toll on her confidence.

“(It) alters the perception you have of yourself,” she said of being overlooked in the group that originally comprised Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and her, reports people.com.

“Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare (us) took a toll on my confidence,” she added in an interview.

