Nicole Kidman: ‘My Husband Likes Me Best When the Makeup is Off’

The loved-up couple enjoy family time and the simple things when they’re together, and Nicole Kidman admits she likes the fact she can let her hair down and truly relax around her second husband. “He always prefers a natural me,” she tells Australia’s Who magazine. “He’s like, ‘Come on, take the makeup off!'” And she prefers her husband when he isn’t playing the country star: “He’s gorgeous when he’s on the beach,” she gushes. “He’s a surf boy, my Aussie beach boy.”

Asked for tips on what makes a Hollywood marriage strong, Nicole Kidman admits trust is a big deal. “As much as we have a love, we also have an incredible friendship and trust,” the actress beams.