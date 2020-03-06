-
You Need to Watch Hillary Clinton Come Up With a Real Housewives Tagline - 6 hours ago
-
Princess Beatrice’s Fiancé Makes Royal History with His Best Man Choice - March 3, 2020
-
Kim Kardashian wears Latex to Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris - March 2, 2020
-
In-Home Treatments To Fade Away Acne Scars - February 24, 2020
-
2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive - February 19, 2020
-
Why William, Kate’s Son Prince George May Never Become King - February 12, 2020
-
Kim Kardashian thinks her son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father - February 7, 2020
-
The Best Dressed at the 2020 Bafta Awards - February 4, 2020
-
Why Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Explains Importance of Halftime Show with JLo at ‘Very American’ Event - January 31, 2020
-
Valentine’s Day 7 Nail Art Ideas You Really Love. - January 30, 2020
You Need to Watch Hillary Clinton Come Up With a Real Housewives Tagline
Hillary Clinton appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked to come up with a Real Housewives tagline.
So, what did the former Secretary of State choose? After turning towards the camera in classic Housewives style, Clinton delivered a one-liner.
“I’m neither as good or as bad as some people say,” she said.
The tagline seemed to get Andy Cohen’s stamp of approval, too.
“Very good!” he said.
During the interview, Clinton spoke about a wide range of topics. From discussing her Hulu docu-series and Saturday Night Live impersonators (she thought Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler did the best impressions) to talking about health care and her time as First Lady, Clinton covered a lot of ground. She also addressed a series of tabloid rumors in a segment called “The Rumor Hill.” For instance, she set the record straight on whether Vogue’s Anna Wintour served as an “unofficial fashion consultant” on her array of pantsuits in 2016 (which Clinton said was true) and whether she has any beef with Barbra Streisand.
🚨 BREAKING: @HillaryClinton reveals her Housewives tagline 🚨 #OneHillOfAShow #WWHL pic.twitter.com/rt49zbN07y
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 6, 2020
But that’s not all! Clinton also participated in many of the Bravo Clubhouse traditions. For instance, she played the classic game of “Plead the Fifth” and did a “shotski” with Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.
To hear her tagline and other parts of the interview, check out the videos above.