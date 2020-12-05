Womenz Magazine

Singer Nadine Coyle Says Her Mother Thought Music Agencies Give Drugs To Their Artists

Singer Nadine Coyle says her mother feared that she would get addicted to drugs after joining the all girls group Girls Aloud.

“My mum had this idea that music agencies would give you drugs to give you a certain look in your eyes,” said the singer on a podcast, reports mirror.co.uk.

Nadine Coyle was 17 when she moved from Northern Ireland to London to be in the band in 2002. She admitted she found life difficult and at one point thought: “What am I doing?”

