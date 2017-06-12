The Australian beauty tied the knot with the Snapchat CEO in an intimate ceremony at their California home on 27 May (17), during America’s Memorial Day weekend. Miranda returned to work on Thursday (08Jun17), when she walked in the Moschino spring/summer 2018 fashion show in Hollywood, and on Saturday (10Jun17), the newlywed took part in a celebrity panel discussion at Gwyneth Paltrow’s inaugural In Goop Health event in Culver City, California. During the chat, Miranda opened up about their nuptials for the first time.Miranda Kerr Began ‘Magical’ Wedding Day with Yoga.

“Our wedding was just so joyful,” she smiled. “We started the day, did yoga, then our families came over and we literally had this celebration in our backyard. It was incredible. It was so magical.” The 34-year-old, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, also gushed about her new husband and how their relationship continues to evolve. “Even though it’s coming up to four years this November that we’ve been together, we still have so much to learn from each other, and we do every day,” she shared. “We see things from a different perspective, and we bring that to the table. Together, we’re so much stronger. It’s really good to have that partnership.” And Miranda admitted becoming a mother to her six-year-old son Flynn, from her relationship with Bloom, has also changed the way she approaches her work and personal life.

“Before my son was born, I was working six days a week and average traveling for work three different countries a week,” she recalled. “The only holiday I would take is Christmas. I thought that was normal. “It’s so much nicer now to have more of a balance. Now that I have my son, I made a conscious choice to make sure that I’m there for my son and prioritise the time that I spend with him. It’s a different side of that ambition. It’s having a positive connection, and making sure that there’s balance in your life as well.” Other special guests at the In Goop Health event included Paltrow’s good friends Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie.

Source: tv3.ie