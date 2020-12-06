Womenz Magazine

Miley Cyrus Still Loves Her Ex-Hubby Liam Hemsworth, Reasons Her Malibu House Fire House Behind The Split

We know a lot of you will agree to this when we say that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were indeed a gorgeous couple. And many still would do anything to see the two together again. But, did you know that it is not just fans, but the singer too feels that way. Maybe, deep down, she is still in love with her ex-husband.

Miley admits that rushing into marrying Liam was one of her biggest mistakes. That led to the bitter breakup. Continue reading further to hear what the Midnight Sky singer has to say.

Miley Cyrus says that the massive losses she suffered when her Malibu home with then-fiance Liam Hemsworth burned to the ground in the 2018 Woolsey fire ultimately led to the couple’s demise later down the road.

The 28-year-old singer explained to Howard Stern on his Dec. 2 SiriusXM radio show that losing everything literally but Liam, caused her so much trauma. As a result, they rushed into marrying six weeks later on Dec. 23, 2018, at her Nashville home, which turned out to be a big mistake.

Related posts

Mariah Carey beats Nicki Minaj in Battle of the Curves

Alex R.

Selena Gomez is Mobbed by loyal Admirers as she Promotes her New Album

Alex R.

Jennifer Lopez Beau Alex Rodriguez Threatened By Ex – Report

Alex Jane