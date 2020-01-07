The Sussexes Return! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Royal Engagement of 2020

-
After spending six-weeks away from the prying eyes of the media in UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back home from their Canada holiday and have already announced their first engagement of the year.
On 7 January, Meghan and Harry will be paying a tribute to the country that hosted their winter holidays and gave them enough privacy to enjoy a secluded vacation. According to a report in Express UK, Meghan and Harry will meet Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK Janice Charette and staff at Canada House today.
The event will be their first one since they have returned home. Meghan and Harry had a relaxing holiday in Canada’s Vancouver Island as they took off in early December and also skipped the royal family’s annual Christmas celebrations.
The reason for Meghan and Harry’s visit to Canada House is “to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada,” as per a Palace statement.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be visiting the Canada Gallery and a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati. Apart from this, they will interact with members of the High Commission who develop partnership between Canada and the UK.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!
Meghan and Harry’s vacation also reportedly included mum Doria Ragland. It was made possible because of the secluded mansion they had to themselves and some help from Canadian musician David Foster who helped the royals secure it.
View this post on Instagram
On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️ • Photo © PA / Alexi Lubomirski / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal