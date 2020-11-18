Meghan Markle and Prince Harry excited for their first American Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won’t spend Christmas in Sandringham with the royal family and are ‘looking forward’ to their first holiday in the US, according to report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in their newly bought Montecito mansion after stepping back from royal duty in March of this year.

According to report, the Sussexes are excited for their first American Christmas living in California and will travel to the UK days later, allowing them to isolate for two weeks.

On the other hand, royal author Robert Lacey claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry have made a definite choice when they stepped down as senior royals in late March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to return into the royal fold with the statuses they had in 2018 and 2019, the commentator argued.

Speaking to author Alain Elkann, Mr Lacey claimed: “The family will remain split.”

“I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever being working members of the Royal Family in the future.”

Mr Lacey, the author of Battle of Brothers, drew a parallel between Meghan and Harry’s choice to leave the Royal Family as working royals and the constitutional crisis sparked by Edward VIII’s abdication.

He claimed: “I make frequent comparisons between the current situation and Edward VIII’s abdication crisis, both are essentially conflicts between love and duty.

“Prince Harry stands for love and he has gone into exile.”

Edward VIII succeeded to his father King George V in early 1936 but, asked to choose between marrying American socialite Wallis Simpson and leading his country, he decided to abdicate in December of that same year, months before his coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Edward VIII and Mrs Simpson moved to France and married in 1937.

King George VI, Edward VIII’s brother and the future Queen’s father, gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

However, while the former monarch was also styled as His Royal Highness, Mrs Simpson was never given that same honour by the Crown.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the titles of HRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018, on their wedding day, as a present from the Queen.

The pair still hold their full titles, but have relinquished the use of their HRH styles as part of the deal struck at Sandringham in January.

According to a media outlet, The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended this summit days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced on Instagram their intention to step back as senior royals and to work part-time on private and financially profitable projects while also representing the Crown.