Megan Fox Files Divorce From Brian Austin Green Post Walking Red Carpet With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have never failed to grab headlines ever since they started seeing each other. Now, looks like they are all set to take their relationship to the next level as the former has filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green.

Yes, you read that right. Just after walking the red carpet three days ago with boyfriend at 2020 American Music Awards, Fox has taken the last step to officially end her marriage. Reportedly, the Bad Boys 2 actress filed for divorce on 25th November over irreconcilable differences.