Margot Robbie To Replace Emma Stones In Brad Pitt Starrer Babylon Due To This Reason

La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle is all set to amaze us with his upcoming old Hollywood epic Babylon. As per the recent media reports, Emma Stones would not be playing the female lead in the film anymore.

The makers have initiated talks with Margot Robbie. If Margot says yes to the film, then it would be interesting to see her reuniting with Brad Pitt after Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Reportedly, Emma Stones will not be able to do the film because of scheduling reasons. This is why makers have decided to approach Margot Robbie for the role.