Madonna Pens Sweet Message to Daughter on Her Birthday

Madonna posted a sweet message to her daughter Mercy James on her birthday, saying her smile “lights up the Galaxy”. The Queen of Pop, 59, shared two images and a brief video on Instagram to celebrate Mercy turning 12. The first picture showed Madonna with her arm around Mercy, who she adopted from Malawi in 2009.

“Happy Birthday to this Rare and Beautiful Child!! Chifundo (Mercy) James!” she said. The singer captioned a second shot, of Mercy smiling: “Your Smile lights up the Galaxy.”

Madonna then posted a video of Mercy dancing.

The singer is also mother to biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and adopted children David Banda and twins Stella and Estere.