Lady Macbeth Wins Five Trophies at British Independent Film Awards

Lady Macbeth was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards, taking home five accolades. Its star Florence Pugh won Best Actress, while Alice Birch took Best Screenplay and Most Promising Newcomer went to Naomie Ackie.

Pugh beat actresses including Ruth Wilson and Frances McDormand to the trophy. The three accolades added to the brace of Bifa awards the film won earlier this month – Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design. God’s Own Country and The Death Of Stalin were also successful at the event, which was held at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday evening. Drama God’s Own Country won Best British Independent Film, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor and Best Debut Screenwriter for Francis Lee. It was previously announced that the film had scooped the Best Sound award.

Simon Russell Beale was named Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Death Of Stalin, which had previously been awarded Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair Design and Best Casting. I Am Not A Witch won three awards – Breakthrough Producer for Emily Morgan and both the Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) and Best Director for Rungano Nyoni. It was only the second time a director had won both awards after Anton Corbijn achieved it in 2007 for Control. Best Supporting Actress went to Patricia Clarkson for The Party and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won for Best Editing and Best Music.

Read More: Emma Roberts Gets Scared at Her Own Movies

The Discovery Award went to In Another Life, the fictional story of a refugee set and shot in Calais, and Best British Short Film was presented to Fish Story. The only category of the night open to non-UK films, Best International Independent Film, was won by Get Out and the award was collected by the film’s stars Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams.

Watch: Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams pick up the #BIFA2017 Best International Independent Film trophy for @GetOutMovie! https://t.co/HDdYOVLxdt pic.twitter.com/TNIsKsnsOL — BIFA (@BIFA_film) December 10, 2017



Silver screen stars Gary Oldman and Vanessa Redgrave were both honored at the ceremony. Oldman picked up the Variety Award in recognition of the global impact he has had throughout his career, and Redgrave was given the Richard Harris Award for her outstanding contribution to British film.