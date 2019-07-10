Lady Gaga’s Beauty Line, Haus Laboratories, Is Finally Here
The wait is finally over — the exact details surrounding Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, are here. For over a year, the singer and A Star Is Born actress left breadcrumbs as to what her upcoming beauty line would consist of. Fans first caught wind of the brand’s potential name in Spring of 2018 and were on close watch for more clues as she attended this year’s Met Gala with a “Haus of Gaga” wagon in tow.
They can now get their first glimpse of the line through her campaign video, which she unveiled on Instagram. The video, which is full of glittering shadow and graphic eyeliner looks, showcases the products that will be available for presale on July 15. According to Business of Fashion, Haus Laboratories plans to launch beauty kits that “[combine] lip gloss, lip liner and all-over [color]” in nine countries, which will be sold through Amazon. “The last thing the world needs is a beauty brand,” Lady Gaga said in her campaign video. “But that’s too bad.” Cue the applause.
When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had. I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga