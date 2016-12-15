Lady Gaga to Share Her Sexual Abuse Story With Piers Morgan

Lady Gaga recently confessed that she has suffered from PTSD after being raped as a teenager. Singer Lady Gaga has agreed to a sit-down interview with Piers Morgan on the subject of sexual abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after he expressed his doubts about her rape claims. The singer recently confessed that she has suffered from PTSD after being raped as a teenager, but the revelation was met by scepticism by Morgan, who suggested her claims should be taken “with a pinch of salt” until they had been proven. Gaga offered to share her story with him with a post on Twitter on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk. She posted: “Piers Morgan I’ve work w/our VP Joe Biden on helping educate people about why women don’t report, would love to share it w/ you some time.”

“OK, you’re on. Let’s do an interview about this and you can tell me why I’m wrong to be sceptical,” Morgan responded.The singer also said: “Piers Morgan would also love to talk with you about PTSD, that it’s not just a ‘military’ disorder. There is a mental health youth epidemic.” To that, Morgan fired back: “I know numerous soldiers with PTSD, it’s a very serious thing. I also know people who claim to have it but clearly don’t. Let’s talk.” Gaga added: “Piers Morgan if anyone in your family suffers from it, I pray they have more good days than bad. It has affected me and my whole family.” Also read | Lady Gaga pours her heart out in an open letter about her fight against PTSD Morgan, 51, appeared pleasantly surprised by the pop star-turned-actress’ willingness to engage in a discussion, and was quick to take her up on the offer. He wrote: “OK Lady Gaga, we have a deal. I’ll get my people to contact your people. It’s an important debate.”