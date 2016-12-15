Lady Gaga to Share Her Sexual Abuse Story With Piers Morgan

Lady Gaga to Share Her Sexual Abuse Story With Piers Morgan

December 15, 2016

 Lady Gaga recently confessed that she has suffered from PTSD after being raped as a teenager. Singer Lady Gaga has agreed to a sit-down interview with Piers Morgan on the subject of sexual abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after he expressed his doubts about her rape claims. The singer recently confessed that she has suffered from PTSD after being raped as a teenager, but the revelation was met by scepticism by Morgan, who suggested her claims should be taken “with a pinch of salt” until they had been proven. Gaga offered to share her story with him with a post on Twitter on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk. She posted: “Piers Morgan I’ve work w/our VP Joe Biden on helping educate people about why women don’t report, would love to share it w/ you some time.”

Lady Gaga

“OK, you’re on. Let’s do an interview about this and you can tell me why I’m wrong to be sceptical,” Morgan responded.The singer also said: “Piers Morgan would also love to talk with you about PTSD, that it’s not just a ‘military’ disorder. There is a mental health youth epidemic.” To that, Morgan fired back: “I know numerous soldiers with PTSD, it’s a very serious thing. I also know people who claim to have it but clearly don’t. Let’s talk.” Gaga added: “Piers Morgan if anyone in your family suffers from it, I pray they have more good days than bad. It has affected me and my whole family.” Also read | Lady Gaga pours her heart out in an open letter about her fight against PTSD Morgan, 51, appeared pleasantly surprised by the pop star-turned-actress’ willingness to engage in a discussion, and was quick to take her up on the offer. He wrote: “OK Lady Gaga, we have a deal. I’ll get my people to contact your people. It’s an important debate.”

Get Free Weekly Updates!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.