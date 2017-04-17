Lady Gaga Filming Scenes for A Star is Born at Coachella

The Born This Way hitmaker stepped in for pregnant Beyonce at the Indio festival and performed a 20-song set on Saturday (15Apr17). The 31-year-old will also begin shooting the new movie, which will be directed by new dad Bradley Cooper, in the area this week (begs17Apr17). According to Just Jared, Gaga will film the scenes at the Empire Polo Club on Tuesday and Wednesday (18-19Apr17). Fans are able to purchase tickets to be in the scene, which will reportedly feature a country western concert. The proceeds from the $10 (£8) tickets will go to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga will return to the festival to perform during the second weekend (22-23Apr17). Meanwhile, the new version of A Star Is Born revolves around a wannabe singer who moves to Hollywood and is discovered by an alcoholic and troubled rocker. Gaga is taking on the part of the singer, played by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in the 1954 and 1976 films, respectively. According to Deadline.com, Cooper will play the ageing rocker, while Sam Elliot has also signed on to portray the manager of Gaga and Cooper’s characters. The project will also mark Bradley’s directorial debut, and Gaga previously revealed she couldn’t wait to get started on it.

“Bradley Cooper is amazing to work with. He’s so talented. He’s so fun. He’s really my friend. And it’s so good to have someone that you’re friends with that kind of knows what your life is like, and is in the public eye,” she said during an interview with New York-based radio DJ Elvis Duran in September (16).

