Is There Trouble Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Already After Just Getting Back Together?

6 hours ago

Although it seems like Kylie Jenner has it made, things aren’t all that great currently. Yes, she is a self-made billionaire at the young age of 22-years-old because of launching her cosmetics business when she was 18.

She also was already wealthy since coming from the wealthy Kardashian-Jenner family and starring in the hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the tender age of 10. She also has a two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she adores and will do anything for. Not too long ago, she and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott rekindled their romance after being broken up for a little over a year.

The renewed couple first got together in 2017. Just about two months into their first relationship, Jenner found out she was pregnant with Stormi. Stormi was born in February 2018.

Jenner and Scott ended their relationship in October 2019. Jenner felt at the time that they were not on the same page. Jenner wanted to settle down and get married, and although in December of 2018, Scott talked about wanting to marry Jenner, he was also stressing about wanting to make new music.

Because of this, Jenner felt that he wanted to make new music more than he wanted to settle down with her and make a family with their daughter. They started fighting a lot and ended up breaking up, with Scott soon after moving out of the mansion they were living in together.

Just recently, an announcement was made letting the public know that the former couple was back together. However, there is already drama starting between the couple.First of all, they are still young. Second, they already have a baby together and a history of a past relationship. Finally, they have the stress of the public knowing every little thing that goes on between them and their daughter.

Because of this, their relationship is sitting in a hotbed of public drama.

When the recent announcement was made that they were back together, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that they were “happy to have their family back together.”

However, problems seem to be brewing in paradise between them already. There are rumors going around that Scott is secretly cheating on Jenner with the Instagram model, Young Sweet Ro. This is who he was rumored to be cheating with in the past and what had caused them to break up in the first place.

Many of Jenner and Scott’s fans are concerned about their relationship, not for their sake, but for their daughter, Stormi Webster’s sake. They are encouraging the couple to get their stuff together for their daughter’s sake. They want what is best for all three of them but mainly for little Stormi.

One fan, on a recent Reddit discussion about Jenner and Scott, said, “I hope for Stormi’s sake they get their lives together. It’d be sad for her to look online when she’s older and see her first few years of her life was in the middle of a love triangle scandal.”

Fans are also in agreement that Young Sweet Ro is causing a lot of the drama by posting her own comments on Instagram. They say she is making the drama worse between Jenner and Scott by posting the stuff she is posting and showing her own immaturity at the same time.

One commenter on Reddit said, “Yungsweetro just posted ‘people be in a secret competition with you and still be losing’ to her IG story too…”

And, another Reddit commenter said, “I just can’t understand how this situation would be beneficial for Ro or Kylie. If the rumors are true, Travis clearly doesn’t respect either of them and should be thrown in the trash tbh.”

Whatever seems to be going on between Jenner and Scott now, and if it is because of Ro, hopefully, they will stop being so selfish and listen to their fans and think about their daughter’s well-being in all of this.

