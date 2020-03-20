Is There Trouble Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Already After Just Getting Back Together?

Although it seems like Kylie Jenner has it made, things aren’t all that great currently. Yes, she is a self-made billionaire at the young age of 22-years-old because of launching her cosmetics business when she was 18.

She also was already wealthy since coming from the wealthy Kardashian-Jenner family and starring in the hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the tender age of 10. She also has a two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she adores and will do anything for. Not too long ago, she and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott rekindled their romance after being broken up for a little over a year.

The renewed couple first got together in 2017. Just about two months into their first relationship, Jenner found out she was pregnant with Stormi. Stormi was born in February 2018.

Jenner and Scott ended their relationship in October 2019. Jenner felt at the time that they were not on the same page. Jenner wanted to settle down and get married, and although in December of 2018, Scott talked about wanting to marry Jenner, he was also stressing about wanting to make new music.

Because of this, Jenner felt that he wanted to make new music more than he wanted to settle down with her and make a family with their daughter. They started fighting a lot and ended up breaking up, with Scott soon after moving out of the mansion they were living in together.

Just recently, an announcement was made letting the public know that the former couple was back together. However, there is already drama starting between the couple.First of all, they are still young. Second, they already have a baby together and a history of a past relationship. Finally, they have the stress of the public knowing every little thing that goes on between them and their daughter.

Because of this, their relationship is sitting in a hotbed of public drama.