Kristen Stewart & Mackenzie Davis’ Happiest Season Becomes Hulu’s Most-Watched Original Film For Debut Weekend

Furthermore, Clea DuVall’s romantic comedy film Happiest Season has been recorded as the Hulu’s most-watched original film for its debut weekend.

Kristen Stewart, who came out openly as a bisexual quite some time back, previously during an interview with People, said, “I think I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life. I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world. I love when a holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes.”

Meanwhile, the Twilight actress, during an interview with Variety, was asked about the debate that gay actors should play gay roles. Reflecting on the same, she said, “I think about this all the time. Being somebody who has had so much access to work, I’ve just lived with such a creative abundance.

You know, a young white girl who was straight and only really was gay later and is, like, skinny – do you know what I’m saying? I so acknowledge that I’ve just gotten to work.”

Kristen Stewart also added, “I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience … Having said that, it’s a slippery slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law.”