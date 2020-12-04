Womenz Magazine

Kristen Stewart & Mackenzie Davis’ Happiest Season Becomes Hulu’s Most-Watched Original Film For Debut Weekend

Clea DuVall’s romantic comedy film Happiest Season was recently released on streaming service Hulu. Twilight star Kristen Stewart plays the role of a gay woman alongside Mackenzie Davis. The film also stars Dan Levy in a pivotal role. Now the latest report reveals that the film is breaking records on the streaming service.

The film Happiest Season follows a young woman, played by Kristen whose plan is to propose to her girlfriend played by Mackenzie Davis while at her family’s annual holiday party. Much to her disappointment, she discovers that her partner has not yet come out of her conservative parents’ shadow.

The film was released late last month and since then it has earned the distinction of having garnered more subscribers for the service than any previous release, reports Variety. The film has also set new high marks for social media mentions on Twitter.

