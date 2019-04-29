Kourtney Kardashian is hanging poolside just days after celebrating her 40th birthday, and her setup is a total dream. She’s somewhere where the sun is shining, the pool is huge, and someone is willing to take sexy photos of her as she full-on poses at the edge of the water. “Come find me,” she captioned the photo, and honestly, we’re more interested in finding her pink bikini.

Between the sequins reflecting light off the water, the high-cut bottoms, and the pink pool float hanging out nearby, the look is giving us major Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde vibes. The Poosh founder and clean-beauty enthusiast is pretty much the queen of barely there bikinis, and she never runs out of opportunities to snap ’em.

View this post on Instagram come find me A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT