Kim Kardashian Wants Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is planning to file for divorce from Kanye West, according to reports in the US. The reality star has been planning the divorce for a while, and is allegedly trying to “build a case for full custody of the kids North and Saint”, according to American magazine Us Weekly. The couple have kept a low profile since the rapper was hospitalised in November with a mental breakdown. And reports suggest that Kim has helped Kanye through his recovery – but is adamant about their separation. A friend of the Kardashians claimed: “It will take some time before she can do anything. She doesn’t want to stay married.” “She’s being a supportive wife.

She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs but she’s felt trapped for a while.” Another source told People: “Kim is being very protective and doesn’t want Kanye around the kids right now. “Kanye’s behaviour took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.” While another source added: “He is receiving outpatient care else with a medical team. Kim still seems concerned but is supportive. “They don’t know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care … There are frustrations and problems, like any relationship, but they love each other deeply.” The Yeezus star was admitted to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center for a mental evaluation on 21 November (16) after his allegedly erratic behaviour sparked concerns over his health.



Although he is no longer under the supervision of doctors in the hospital, insiders claim his treatment is far from over. Apparently West, 39, will require ongoing outpatient psychological and medical care for an unspecified amount of time. Kim Kardashian is planning to file for divorce from Kanye West, according to reports in the US. The reality star has been planning the divorce for a while, and is allegedly trying to “build a case for full custody of the kids North and Saint”, according to American magazine Us Weekly. The couple have kept a low profile since the rapper was hospitalised in November with a mental breakdown. And reports suggest that Kim has helped Kanye through his recovery – but is adamant about their separation. A friend of the Kardashians claimed: “It will take some time before she can do anything. She doesn’t want to stay married. “She’s being a supportive wife. She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs but she’s felt trapped for a while.” Another source told People: “Kim is being very protective and doesn’t want Kanye around the kids right now.

Kanye’s behaviour took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.” While another source added: “He is receiving outpatient care else with a medical team. Kim still seems concerned but is supportive. “They don’t know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care … There are frustrations and problems, like any relationship, but they love each other deeply.” The Yeezus star was admitted to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center for a mental evaluation on 21 November (16) after his allegedly erratic behaviour sparked concerns over his health. Although he is no longer under the supervision of doctors in the hospital, insiders claim his treatment is far from over. Apparently West, 39, will require ongoing outpatient psychological and medical care for an unspecified amount of time.