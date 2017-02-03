We’re approaching that time of the year again when your favorite stars are about to get slimed on stage. That’s right: the one and only Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is right around the corner — it airs March 11 with John Cena as the night’s special host. The official list of nominees was finally revealed today and many of your faves got well-deserved nods. Little Mix could hardly contain their excitement as they received their first-ever KCA nomination for “Favorite Global Music Star.” “We’ll be representing Britain, which is amazing,” Jade Thirlwall told E! News. “We’re so excited, aren’t we?”

Even DJ duo The Chainsmokers were psyched to be joining Fifth Harmony, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Pentatonix and Twenty One Pilots in the “Favorite Music Group” category. “This has got to be one of the coolest things ever,” Alex Pall told Billboard. “We grew up watching Nickelodeon religiously… Nick basically shaped who we are as goofballs, so to be nominated for favorite group and new artist is so cool.” Music isn’t the only thing being celebrated; hit TV shows including Black-ish and Girl Meets World are also up for major awards. Check out some of the nominees below and make sure to vote for who you want to win.

Favorite Global Music Star

5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)

BIGBANG (Asia)

Bruno Mars (North America)

Little Mix (U.K.)

Shakira (South America)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

Favorite Song

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele

“Side to Side” — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

“Work From Home” — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite Male Singer

Drake

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Justin Timberlake

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Singer

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Meghan Trainor

Favorite TV Show (Kid’s)

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show (Family)

Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Fuller House

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist

Martin Garrix

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Skrillex

DJ Snake

Zedd

Favorite Music Video

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Can’t Stop The Feeling! — Justin Timberlake

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“Juju On That Beat” — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

“Me Too” Meghan Trainor

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Pentatonix

Favorite New Aritst

Kelsea Ballerini

Daya

Lukas Graham

Solange

Rae Sremmurd

Hailee Steinfeld

Source: teenvogue