Kids Choice Awards 2017: See the Nominees List
We’re approaching that time of the year again when your favorite stars are about to get slimed on stage. That’s right: the one and only Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is right around the corner — it airs March 11 with John Cena as the night’s special host. The official list of nominees was finally revealed today and many of your faves got well-deserved nods. Little Mix could hardly contain their excitement as they received their first-ever KCA nomination for “Favorite Global Music Star.” “We’ll be representing Britain, which is amazing,” Jade Thirlwall told E! News. “We’re so excited, aren’t we?”
Even DJ duo The Chainsmokers were psyched to be joining Fifth Harmony, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Pentatonix and Twenty One Pilots in the “Favorite Music Group” category. “This has got to be one of the coolest things ever,” Alex Pall told Billboard. “We grew up watching Nickelodeon religiously… Nick basically shaped who we are as goofballs, so to be nominated for favorite group and new artist is so cool.” Music isn’t the only thing being celebrated; hit TV shows including Black-ish and Girl Meets World are also up for major awards. Check out some of the nominees below and make sure to vote for who you want to win.
Favorite Global Music Star
- 5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
- BIGBANG (Asia)
- Bruno Mars (North America)
- Little Mix (U.K.)
- Shakira (South America)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favorite Song
- “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake
- “Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
- “Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele
- “Side to Side” — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
- “Work From Home” — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite Male Singer
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Bruno Mars
- Shawn Mendes
- Justin Timberlake
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Singer
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Ariana Grande
- Selena Gomez
- Rihanna
- Meghan Trainor
Favorite TV Show (Kid’s)
- Game Shakers
- Girl Meets World
- Henry Danger
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
- The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show (Family)
- Big Bang Theory
- Black-ish
- Fuller House
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
Favorite Male TV Star
- Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
- Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
- Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
- Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
- Martin Garrix
- Calvin Harris
- Major Lazer
- Skrillex
- DJ Snake
- Zedd
Favorite Music Video
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
“Can’t Stop The Feeling! — Justin Timberlake
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“Juju On That Beat” — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
“Me Too” Meghan Trainor
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Fifth Harmony
- Maroon 5
- OneRepublic
- Pentatonix
Favorite New Aritst
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Daya
- Lukas Graham
- Solange
- Rae Sremmurd
- Hailee Steinfeld
Source: teenvogue