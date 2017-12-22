Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy in Baby Bump Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian has put pregnancy rumours to bed by announcing that she is expecting her first baby. She shared the news via Instagram, posting a black and white baby bump photo along with a lengthy comment thanking her partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson. Acknowledging the weeks of fan speculation, the 33-year-old said the couple had wanted to enjoy the news with close friends and family “privately” at first. She wrote: “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! “Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.

“To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!” Kardashian is best known for starring alongside her family in long-running US reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Despite not being surprised by the announcement, fans reacted with joy, with one claiming it was the “best news ever to end the year”.