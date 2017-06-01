Kendall Jenner Announced as New Adidas Brand Ambassador

Kendall Jenner is the new face of Adidas Originals. The reality TV star-turned-model announced her latest gig on Instagram on Wednesday (31May17). “Officially joining the adidas fam!” she gushed in a caption beneath a cute photo of herself driving a golf cart in front of a wall with the words ‘Welcome to the Family’ spray-painted onto it near the sportswear brand’s iconic logo.

Read More: Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Are Back Together

The 21-year-old star may have been hinting at her new alliance a week ago when she posted a sweet Instagram image of herself as a little girl in pigtails wearing a white and blue Adidas T-shirt. In the caption Kendall insisted she’s “always been an OG (original gangster)” Adidas fan, a slang term used to explain her longtime appreciation for the brand. “A longtime fan of the brand, Kendall embodies the spirit of Adidas Originals as a creative force shaping the world today by challenging the status quo in her very own way,” company executives wrote in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily. Kendall is following in the footsteps of her brother-in-law Kanye West through her partnership with the company.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Face Washing Frenzy

Kanye has been working with Adidas on his Yeezy lines for several seasons, since 2013. Kendall’s new Adidas Originals role comes on the heels of a few campaigns she’s starred in that have received harsh criticism – she was slammed for cultural insensitivity for appearing on the cover of Vogue India’s 10-year anniversary issue last month (May17), and back in April she was involved in another scandal when she starred in a disastrous Pepsi ad that adapted American protest marches in a bid to sell the soda drink. In the now-cancelled ad, she handed a police officer a Pepsi after abandoning a modelling gig to join a protest rally.

Source: tv3.ie