Kelly Ripa Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After ‘Extreme’ Behavior Issue

Kelly Ripa is climbing up trends while losing her Instagram followers. The 50-year-old talk show queen is currently fronting media outlets for having “Live!” viewers deem her behavior everything from “extreme” and “hyper” to “obnoxious,” with the pint-sized blonde seemingly having no luck as just today users call for her to quit. Kelly, who has boasted a pretty steady 2.9 million followers for months, now sees her Instagram following dip by 100,000 – this, both amid the current headline-making and her recent weight concerns. Check it out below.

Scroll for the reactions, a video, and the latest. Kelly, who sparked weight concerns with her pantless “Wonder Woman” Halloween throwback this year, shifted from seeing fans yammer on about her tiny waist to something far juicier – right now, the former “All My Children” actress has fans saying her on-set behavior is inexcusable – in particular, allegations that she never lets 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest speak.