Kelly Ripa Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After ‘Extreme’ Behavior Issue

Kelly Ripa is climbing up trends while losing her Instagram followers. The 50-year-old talk show queen is currently fronting media outlets for having “Live!” viewers deem her behavior everything from “extreme” and “hyper” to “obnoxious,” with the pint-sized blonde seemingly having no luck as just today users call for her to quit. Kelly, who has boasted a pretty steady 2.9 million followers for months, now sees her Instagram following dip by 100,000 – this, both amid the current headline-making and her recent weight concerns. Check it out below.

Scroll for the reactions, a video, and the latest. Kelly, who sparked weight concerns with her pantless “Wonder Woman” Halloween throwback this year, shifted from seeing fans yammer on about her tiny waist to something far juicier – right now, the former “All My Children” actress has fans saying her on-set behavior is inexcusable – in particular, allegations that she never lets 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest speak.

Kicking things off was a comment reading: “”Omg .. what has been wrong with Kelly the last couple of days .. she is over the top .. constant talking .. very hyper … I watch sometimes because I love Ryan.”

Kelly, who has hosted “Live!” since 2011, with “American Idol” host Ryan joining in 2017, is being targeted, it would seem in recent days, for her treatment of him.

“It sure would be nice to hear Ryan finish a story,” a popular comment read.

“Take a break Kelly. You’re trying too hard. Let Ryan have a turn. It’s his show too,” another said, with a third writing:

“She is borderline obnoxious. I had to flip channels this morning,” one user wrote. More after the video.

Two weeks ago, Kelly’s following sat at 2.9 million, as reported by both Fox News and HITC, amongst others. Kelly, who tends not to rack up the followers that fast – but generally doesn’t lose them, either – sees the drop come as the recent drama heats up, but also amid concerns for her weight.

